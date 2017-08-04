Ruth Elenora Laswell, age 83, of Granite City, passed away at her home on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Ruth was born on Sept. 6, 1933, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Harold and Lula (Singer) Mefford.

On June 17, 1951, Ruth married Arthur Laswell, the love of her life. Ruth was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City. She was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family. Ruth also enjoyed babysitting throughout the years. She treated each of the children she babysat as if they were her own. Her greatest joy was going to church to serve the Lord and spending time with her family, whom she adored. Ruth will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Phillie Mefford.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Arthur Laswell of Granite City; loving children, Lynn (Jane) Laswell of St. Charles, Ill., Jeanette Liguori of Carmel, Calif., Donna Laswell of Granite City, and Laura Laswell of Granite City; dear sister, Janet Blackwell; proud grandmother to Kristen Laswell, Kelly Laswell, Natalie (Antonio) Morales, Jana (Gabe) Kaster, Matthew Liguori, and Caitlin Liguori; proud great-grandmother to Siena, Zachary, Josiah, and Bianca; special friends that Ruth babysat for, Jamie and Jessie Cody, Chad and Jamie Haselhorst; Mark Schmidt, Kelsey Schattnik, Olivia and Tony Scatturo; extended family and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road, Granite City.

In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at Calvary Life Church, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road, Granite City.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to Calvary Life Church and donations will be accepted at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at irwinchapel.com.