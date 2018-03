Ruth B. (Kamp) Haug, 88, died at 7:34 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Holy Angels Parish Church. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary is handling arrangements.