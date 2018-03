Ruth L. Naughton, 92, of Alton, died at 2:15 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, at The Fountains at Godfrey.

A memorial service will be June 9, 2018, with a place and time to yet be determined. A private burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.