Ruth M. Huse, 94, of Glen Carbon, died Monday, October 22, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 25, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Penelope H. Barber officiating. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.