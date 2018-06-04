Ruth M. Lambert, 64, of East Alton, died at 1:12 p.m. Sunday, June 3, 2018, at her brother’s home in Carlinville.
Private services will be conducted at a later date.
Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of arrangements.
