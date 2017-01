Ruth O. Roth, 90, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Integrity Health Care of Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.