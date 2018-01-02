RuthAnn Druhe Partney Gabriel

RuthAnn Partney Gabriel (nee Druhe), 79 , was born on Nov. 23, 1938, in Granite City, and passed away peacefully at 12:22 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Granite City, she was the oldest child of 5 and attended St. Joseph School, Granite City High School, and De Paul Hospital School of Nursing. Her areas of nursing included hospital work, teaching student practical nurses at the F.W. Olin School of Practical Nursing, doctors office work, and as the Infection Control Coordinator at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City. Following her retirement, she also worked as a substitute school nurse for the Riverview Garden School District.

She was a member of A.P.I.C. Association of Practitioners of Infection Control, past president of Business and Professional Women’s Association in Granite City, and a member of the American Cancer Society.

She was member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church, and then Holy Family Parish, where she served as a member of the Parish Council, coordinator of the Renew Program, Eucharistic Minister, member of the Friends of Holy Family funeral meals, and member of the Praise ministry.

RuthAnn enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, counted cross stitch, quilting, music, reading and people, especially helping others. In her earlier years, she enjoyed entertaining the buncoettes and her family, with Christmas being her favorite holiday. She enjoyed spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 7 years, Donald W. Partney Sr., mayor of Granite City, and her husband of 33 years, Henry R. Gabriel, architect, artist, and entrepreneur; her parents, Lawrence and Rose (nee Bauza) Druhe; and her brother, Lawrence S. Druhe.

Surviving are her daughters, Donna Partney Griffin (Dominic) of St. Louis and Diane Partney Brown (Dave) of Granite City; her grandchildren Kara Partney, Nathan, Ryan, and Lauren Griffin, and Savanna Brown; her siblings, Kenny (Sandy) Druhe of Glen Carbon, Carol (Bill) Schreiber of Worden, Tom (Dara) Druhe , and sister-in-law Gloria Druhe of Mitchell. Additional surviving family members include cousins, nieces, and nephews; and family members by marriage to include Beth (John) Petish of Florida, Jane (John) Rozycki of Glen Carbon, Karen Gabriel of St. Louis; grandchildren Jason Wood, Gabrielle Hatten, and Nathan Gabriel; and great-grandchildren Carter and Rosie Hatten; and members of the Partney families.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a prayer service at 4 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.