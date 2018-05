Ryan A. Grant, 47, of Alton, died at 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at DePaul Hospital in St. Charles, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. followed by prayers by Rev. Bruce Baumberger on Friday, May 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Private burial will be at a later date at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.