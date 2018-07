S. Kay Burrus, 80, of Bloomington, Ind., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 16, 2018, at IU Health Bloomington Hospice House.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, 304 N Main St. in Edwardsville, followed by a graveside service and burial in Valley View Cemetery with the Rev. Arnold Hoffman officiating.