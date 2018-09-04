Sabrina Isabella Penaloza

Sabrina Isabella Penaloza, 5, of Collinsville, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018, at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 7, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with a Spanish prayer service at 4:30 p.m., with Fr. Paul Habing officiating. Spanish Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, with Fr. Paul Habing as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Collinsville.