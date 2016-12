Sally J. Riley, 78, of Alton, died at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A private burial will be at a later date at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.