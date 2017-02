Sam Manoogian, 85, of Granite City, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates. Interment will follow the service.