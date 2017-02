Samuel “Buck” Joseph Marmino, 91, of Wood River, died at 5:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where a funeral procession will leave promptly at 9:15 a.m. Friday, March 3, for military graveside honors at 10 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.