Samuel Herbert Knight, 73, of Dorsey, died at 4:31 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.