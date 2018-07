Samuel R. Llewellyn, 50, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at Unity Pointe Methodist Medical Center in Peoria, Ill.

In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 26, at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Troy.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon handled arrangements.