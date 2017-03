Sandra J. “Sandy” Hediger, 68, of Grantfork, Ill., died Sunday, March 26, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. funeral services Thursday, March 30, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork. Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork.