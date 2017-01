Sandra Jean MacDonald Crome of Edwardsville died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, where services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.