Sandra Kay Hahn, 69, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:02 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born February 10, 1949 in Chester, Illinois, a daughter of the late Kenneth Magary and Ethel (Kranz) Magary of Edwardsville.

She retired from O.H.L. Warehouse in Edwardsville after several years of service in housekeeping and had worked many years as a waitress at Bob Evans Restaurant in Collinsville. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City where she enjoyed Bible studies and was active with the bell choir. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends and cherished her dog, Rollie.

In addition to her beloved mother, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Eric Zeugin of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Julie Hahn of Granite City; grandchildren, Jeffrey Thomason of Trenton, Zach Hahn of Granite City and Breanna Reno of Granite City; a great granddaughter, Lilith Reno; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son,

Michael Hahn and her special friend, Howard.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash in Granite City on Monday, August 6, 2018 from

9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Alan Beuster officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com