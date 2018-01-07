Sandra M. “Sandy” Rowen, 63, of Granite City, passed away at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Nov. 20, 1954, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Finis and Hassie (Kirkpatrick) Harrington. She married Kenneth D. “Kenny” Rowen on March 4, 1999, in Granite City and he survives. She retired in 2012 from Olin Brass in East Alton after 18 years of dedicated service as an adjuster. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of Restoration Church in Granite City. She loved arts and crafts and was talented in painting, ceramics, and crocheting. She loved to build things and was a member of the Carpenter’s Local No. 633. Sandy had a love for animals and cherished her dog and enjoyed her days of playing pool.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her children, Joey and wife, Tarra Buckingham of Belleville, Angela and husband, David Steinman of Granite City, Jamie Maulding and fiancé, Beau Hutson of Granite City, and Melissa Monroe and boyfriend, James Barnard of Granite City; son-in-law, Kevin Munro II of Arnold, Mo.; adopted children, Christina McNall and Todd Parzygnat; grandchildren, Kandis, Heather, Brenden, Sean, Tyler, Austin, Deven and Lexi Buckingham, Brittany and fiancé, Brian, Meagan and Gregory Marti, Seth Brooks, Landon Steinman, Makayla Maulding, Kevin Munro III and Aulbrey Munro; adopted grandchildren, Christian Lamb and Jacqueline Lamb; great-grandchildren, Candra, Cole, Caleeha, Luke, Karsynn and Breelyn; sisters, Peggy and husband, Bill Glendening of Texas, Carol and husband, Jim Meyer of St. Jacob and Donna Harrington of Bethalto; brother, Ron Harrington of Godfrey; sister-in-law, Carolyn Schwerdtfeger of Marine; best friend, Carol Wall of Granite City; niece, Johnell Cook of Marine; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Louise Buckingham; sister-in-law, Sandy Harrington; and a brother-in-law, Phil Schwerdtfeger.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home.