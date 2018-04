Sandra M. Amburg, 62, of Alton, died at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 16, 2018, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Martin Smay will officiate. Burial will be private.