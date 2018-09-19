Sara Jean McCloud
Sara Jean McCloud, 37, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, September 16, 2018, at her residence.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Friday, September 21, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Sara Jean McCloud
