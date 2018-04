Sarah F. Paul, 54, of Edwardsville, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in the comfortableness of her new home on the family farm.

A visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 20, at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon with Dr. Penelope H. Barber officiating. Sarah will be cremated, according to her and her family’s wishes.