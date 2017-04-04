Sarah Helen Whitehead, 87, of Pontoon Beach, died Saturday, April 1, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville.
Cremation services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
Sarah Helen Whitehead, 87, of Pontoon Beach, died Saturday, April 1, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville.
Cremation services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014