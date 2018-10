Sarah Jane Thompson

Sarah Jane Thompson, 70, of Highland, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

A memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, October 7, at St. Paul United Church of Christ on Bluff Road in Edwardsville. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastor Diane Grohmann officiating.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.