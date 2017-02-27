Sarah M. Pope, 78, of Granite City, passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at her home.

She was born Dec. 4, 1938, in Granite City, the daughter of the late Vance Guy and Lily (Fischer) Morgan.

She married Thomas E. Pope on Jan. 27, 1973, at St. Peter Evangelical Church in Granite City and he survives. She retired from the Madison School District after 27 years of dedicated service as a teacher. She was a member of St. Peter Evangelical Church where she was a member of Church Women United. She was also a member of the teachers union and active with Senior Circle. She loved her days of traveling, taking cruises and seeing the world. She enjoyed making floral arrangements, had a special love for animals and was always there to help others. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a daughter, Susan and husband, Joel Joseph Jr., of Lucas, Texas; four sons, Chester “Bob” Kelly of Granite City, Steven J. and wife, Rene`e Bosworth, of Granite City, John Pope and fiancée, Kelli Arment of Granite City, and William Pope of Granite City; 17 grandchildren, Douglas, Robert, Timothy, James, Laura, Jennifer, Joel, Sarah, Phillip, Tabitha, Mandy, Heather, Stephanie, Michelle, Caleb, Bryce and Rachel; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Morgan of Pontoon Beach; several niece, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel; and a brother, Vance Morgan.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Evangelical Church and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.

