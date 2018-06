Sarah (Sally) Elizabeth Arras, 56, of Glen Carbon, passed away peacefully Monday, June 4, 2018, after a lengthy battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Rev. Charles West officiating.