Savannah Pearl Whitford, 95, of Granite City, passed away at 6:23 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Evelyn’s House Hospice in Creve Coeur, Mo.

She was born April 26, 1922, in Dover, Tenn., a daughter of the late Leonard and Mentie (Carney) Fitzhugh. She married Warden Henry Whitford on Dec. 3, 1952, in Corinth, Miss., and he passed away on July 7, 2010. She cherished her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She enjoyed her days of cooking, sewing and had a love for flowers.

She is survived by five daughters and their spouses, Linda Gail Dunaway of Dover, Tenn., Gerline “Jean” Cottrell of Granite City, Sharon Kay and Bob Ferris of Farmington, Mo., Karen Whitford of Granite City and Carol and Steve Jamboretz of Granite City; a son and his fiancée, Randy Whitford Sr. and Judy Garris of Granite City; former daughter-in-law, Carole Whitford; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, James Elroy Dunaway; two grandsons, one great-grandson; sister, Ora Mae Bowers; and five brothers, Wilton, Jim, Lawrence, Dean and Hebert Fitzhugh.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Anglin Funeral Home, 402 Donelson Parkway in Dover, Tenn., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, with the Rev. Melvin Dunaway officiating. Burial will follow at Mount View Cemetery in Dover. Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Road in Creve Coeur, Mo., 63141, and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.