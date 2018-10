Scott A. May

Scott A. May, 55, of Troy, died at 1:29 p.m. Thursday, October 25, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until noon Monday, October 29, at Frieden’s United Church of Christ, 207 Center St. in Troy. Services will follow at noon at Frieden’s Church with Rev. Douglas J. Seagle officiating. Scott will be cremated following services.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.