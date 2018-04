Scott D. Poole, 48, passed away at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at his residence in East Alton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 3, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with a military salute to follow the funeral service at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.