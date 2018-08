Scott Wayne Ward, 54, of Granite City, passed away at 9 a.m. Monday, August 13, 2018, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, August 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, and will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at the funeral home with Rev. Jarad Corzine officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.