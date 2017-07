Sean H. Crippen, 31 of Granite City, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017, at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.