Shane Enoch Ellinger, 19, of Edwardsville, died at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Edwardsville.

Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be noon until services at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at Eden Church. A celebration of Shane’s life will follow at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.