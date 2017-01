Shannon S. Sutton, 49, of South Roxana, died at 12:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Anderson Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, where funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Following the funeral services, cremation rites will be accorded.