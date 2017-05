Sharon C. Ewen, 76, of Kampsville, died at 8:05 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2017, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home, where services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday May 16. Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.