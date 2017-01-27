Sharon D. Krause died at 8:16 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Troy, Mo. A private memorial service will follow the visitation.
