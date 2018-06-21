Sharon L. Jackson, 80, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Sharon was born on Aug. 18, 1937, in Cobden, Ill., the daughter of the late Claude and Nellie (King) Braggs. Sharon was a banker for nearly 40 years at the First National Bank in Madison, and in her free time she loved shopping, especially for clothes. Her greatest joy was her family, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sharon will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.

Sharon is survived by and will be missed by her husband, Norman “Bud” Jackson, whom she married on Aug. 23, 1955; daughter, Connie (Tom) Phillips of Granite City; granddaughter, Joi (David) Svezia of Highland; great-grandchildren, Theron Svezia and Townes Svezia of Highland; sisters, Norma Adams, Treva Acklin, Linda Comte, and Brenda Childers; stepgrandchildren, Clint Phillips and Shane Phillips; stepgreat-grandchild, Hunter Phillips; and numerous nieces, nephews and many other close family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Craig and Margaret Lambert.

In celebration of Sharon’s life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials are suggested to Susan G. Komen for the Cure or the American Cancer Society.