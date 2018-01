Sharon L. Shevcik, 78, of Troy, formerly of Granite City, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Anderson Hospital surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City. A private family-only burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.