Sharon M. Kirby, 68, of O’Fallon, Mo., formerly of Edwardsville, died at 7:55 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign, Ill.