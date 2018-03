Sharon R. Sandidge, 79, of Alton, died at 3:48 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at noon Wednesday, March 28. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.