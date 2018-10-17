Sharon Russell, 71, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
Family memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2250 IL State Rt. 157, Glen Carbon, IL.
www.paynicfh.com
Sharon Russell, 71, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
Family memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2250 IL State Rt. 157, Glen Carbon, IL.
www.paynicfh.com
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018