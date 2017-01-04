Sharon Sue Riggins, 53, of Collinsville, formerly of Granite City, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at her home.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.
