Sheila Ellen McCormack, 67, of Edwardsville, passed away at 8 a.m. Monday, October 22, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.