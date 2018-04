Sheryl S. (Gresham) Osterman, 68, of Hamburg, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis, with her family by her side.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Hamburg Cemetery with Pastor Sharon Renner officiating. A dinner for friends and family will be held following the service at the Hamburg Town Hall.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.