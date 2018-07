Shirley A. Delehanty, 84, of Alton, died at 9:10 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 at Robings Manor in Brighton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at noon Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father John Hellrung will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.