Shirley Ann Rickard, 81, of Edwardsville, died at 11:55 p.m. Friday, April 27, 2018, at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, at the Bethalto Christian Church with Rev. Tony Jackson and Elder Dave Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.