Shirley Ann Barnes, 81, of New Douglas, formerly of South Roxana, died at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.