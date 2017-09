Shirley E. McCauley, 85, of Hardin, died at 12:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Des Peres Hospital in Des Peres, Mo.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.