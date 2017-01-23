Shirley F. Schillinger, 87, of Granite City, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Life Care Center in Florissant, Mo.
Visitation was Monday, Jan. 16, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Burial followed at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
