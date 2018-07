Shirley Geraldine Smith, 83, of South Ogden, Utah, formerly of East Alton and Crystal City, Mo., passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at her residence with her family by her side.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, at the First Baptist Church, 107 N. Truman Blvd. in Festus, Mo., where services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.