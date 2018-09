Shirley J. Mayes

Shirley J. Mayes, 80, of Bethalto, formerly of Granite City, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Moose service and funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 29, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.